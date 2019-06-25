StateSec Neculaescu meets Turkmen Foreign Minister's Deputy Hadjiev

State Secretary with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu carried out on Monday a meeting with Turkmenistan's Foreign Affairs Minister's Deputy Vepa Hadjiev, during which the two officials highlighted the importance of strengthening the political dialogue and the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Vepa Hadjiev is paying a visit to Romania in order to participate in the quadrilateral meeting of the Working Group, made up of representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan regarding the international freight route the Black Sea - the Caspian Sea.According to a MAE release sent to AGERPRES, the two officials assessed the stage and outlooks of the bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of strengthening the political dialogue and the economic cooperation. Moreover, the quoted source showed that "the activity of the Joint Inter-Governmental Committee of Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation was commended, both parties underscoring the interest that a new session of this cooperation mechanism be carried out in 2019.Dan Neculaescu underscored Turkmenistan's standpoint as an important partner of Romania in Central Asia, whereas Turkmen Foreign Minister's Deputy Vepa Hadjiev referred to Romania as being an active supporter of his country, including in view of the relationship of Central Asian states with the EU, taking into account that the EU Strategy on Central Asia was adopted during Romania's Presidency at the EU Council.