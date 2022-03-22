 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Statul Major din Ucraina: am recuperat orașul Makariv. Trupele rusești au fost respinse

makariv

Statul Major al Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei a raportat că „drapelul ucrainean a fost ridicat deasupra orașului Makariv”, iar forțele ruse au fost respinse.

Makariv este situat la 60 de kilometri vest de Kiev.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.