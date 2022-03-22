Statul Major din Ucraina: am recuperat orașul Makariv. Trupele rusești au fost respinse

Statul Major al Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei a raportat că „drapelul ucrainean a fost ridicat deasupra orașului Makariv”, iar forțele ruse au fost respinse.

Makariv este situat la 60 de kilometri vest de Kiev.

⚡️Ukrainian troops liberate Makariv.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 21 that “the Ukrainian flag was raised over the town of Makariv” and Russian forces have been pushed back. Makariv is located 60 kilometres west from Kyiv.