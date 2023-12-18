Supreme Court asks for 10 bn RON, instead receives 2.8 bn for 2024 budget

The joint budget-finance parliamentary committees approved, on Monday, without amendments, the budget of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (Supreme court) for the year 2024.

According to the draft budget sent to Parliament by the Government, the High Court of Cassation and Justice will have a budget of 2.884 billion RON in 2024, an increase of 3.91% compared to this year's preliminary execution.

In the personnel expenses chapter, the amount is 2.85 billion RON (an increase of 3.89%), and in the category of goods and services, the amount allocated next year is 18 million RON (an increase of 25.16%).

The president of the Supreme Court, Corina Corbu, explained to the parliamentarians that the institution she leads requested the Ministry of Finance for a budget of over 10.4 billion lei for the year 2024, but received only 2.8 billion RON.

She proposed two amendments regarding the addition of the budget for next year, in the personnel expenses chapter, respectively 1.126 billion RON for the financing of the 15,676 existing positions in the judicial system and 4.7 billion RON for the full payment of some salary arrears granted to the staff of the Justice in following some judicial decisions.

The amendments were rejected by the parliamentarians, the budget of the Supreme Court being approved in the form proposed by the Government.