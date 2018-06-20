Surplus of 247.5 million euro in clothing and accessory imports, during first trimester of 2018

Romania exported, during the first three months of 2018, clothing and accessories worth 648.6 million euro, an amount by 5.1 percent lower than in the similar period of 2017, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Clothing and accessories imports were worth 401.2 million euro, by 10.4 percent larger, in comparison with the ones last year, thus registering a surplus of 247.5 million euro on this segment.In the first trimester of 2018, Free On Board (FOB) exports surpassed 16.987 billion euro and have gone up by 9.8 percent, compared to the the similar period of last year. Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) imports totalled 19.703 billion euro and have incraesed 10.8 percent.