Swimmer David Popovici among nominees of 'Sportsperson of the Year Gala' on January 26

Swimmer David Popovici, rower Simona Radis, canoeist Catalin Chirila and weightlifter Loredana Toma are among the nominees of the Ministry of Sports for the "Sportsperson of the Year Gala", reads a press release of the institution.

"The Ministry of Sport is organizing the 'Sportsman of the Year Gala', a large-scale event that will celebrate the outstanding results of Romanian athletes during 2022. The nominations from the 14 categories include athletes who carried the tricolor on the highest steps of the world podiums. The first edition of the "Sportsperson of the Year Gala" will take place on January 26, at the Bucharest National Opera, with the participation of famous names, both from sports and from other fields, as well as the highest level officials. The Ministry of Sports proposes that this event bring honor to the Romanian champions and become a tradition, under the umbrella of diversity, equity, of the country's projects for the future, of a healthy Romania", the cited source informs.

The Minister of Sports, Eduard Novak, stated that he wants Romanian sportspeople's good results of last year to be followed by others in 2023, Agerpres informs.

"The new year comes with new important goals and we want the exceptional results of last year to pave the way for equally good ones in 2023. That's why we want 2023 to start with a recognition of the special merits of Romanian athletes all throughout last year, the best year of Romanian sports in recent decades. This reality, which brought us all so much joy, has behind it the work, sacrifices, efforts and dedication of some people who deserve our appreciation and gratitude. It is their moment. Let's be by their side and honor them!," declared Eduard Novak.

During the event, trophies will be awarded in 14 categories, based on the results obtained by the athletes during 2022. The selections in the 14 categories and the designation of the winners are carried out by the Sports Ministry's partner in this event, the Romanian Sports Press Association, which numbers almost 300 of members. The winners will be announced at the event on January 26.