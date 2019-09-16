Tariceanu: Were it not just electoral proposal, pact for Romanians' welfare would be useful

The Chairman of the Alliance of liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that a pact for the welfare of Romanians, such as the one proposed by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, would be useful if it were not just an initiative of an electoral nature.

"Were it not just an electoral proposal, a pact for the well-being of Romanians would be very useful. Just as useful as would be one in the area of motorways or hospital construction. Or for a modern education. But neither the motorways nor the well-being come only from the signing of pacts, they come from political decisions made by the entire political class, decisions that go beyond the momentary interest of an electoral year. If she wants to prove to us that it is more than an electoral stunt meant to snatch some more votes from the pensioners she scares with all kinds of rumors, Mrs. Dancila has to come in Parliament with this pact," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In his opinion, the subject is far too serious to be dealt with in the electoral key, and at a possible debate in Parliament should be invited representatives of the National Bank, the Fiscal Council, the Economic and Social Council and other organizations that, alongside the political parties, could guarantee such a pact.

"Together we will see how serious this pact is and especially how realistic and sustainable it is. To see these things, Mrs. Dancila has to present us with the budget projections for the coming years, the estimates of the revenues and other indicators to assure us that we are not waving at Romanians empty promises," says Tariceanu.

On Monday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila made a new call on all political parties to sign the National Pact for Romanians' welfare.