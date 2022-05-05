TAROM receives state aid worth 1.9 million euro

The Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, announced on Thursday that he signed the order granting national air carrier TAROM a state aid worth 1.9 million euro, in order to cover the damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I signed, today, the Minister's Order by which we grant to TAROM state aid worth 1.9 million euro! Through the sum granted from the budget of the Ministry of Transport, TAROM will be able to cover the damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the period July 1 - December 31, 2020. The European Commission authorized this measure and is analyzing, presently, another request of TAROM for the granting of restructuring aid worth approximately 85 million euro," Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

According to a press release of the Community's executive, the 1.9 million euro state aid granted to TAROM is in line with norms regarding state aid.

Due to the restrictions in force at the time, TAROM recorded a significant decrease in traffic and profitability in the mentioned period.

The state aid will be rendered in the form of a capital injection.