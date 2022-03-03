Tax watchdog is competent for asset freezing of Russian entities targeted by international sanctions

The National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) is the competent authority for asset freezing sanctions taken against Russian individuals or legal entities in Romania as part of international sanctions imposed on Russia, government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said.

"With regard to the international sanctions imposed on Russia, in accordance with the provisions of OUG No. 202/2008 on the enforcement of international sanctions, the National Tax Administration Agency is the competent authority for freezing the assets owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by natural or legal persons identified as designated persons or entities. According to information received so far from competent authorities, ANAF is conducting specific procedures for three legal entities that could be related to two individuals, and one legal entity, listed in the European Regulations/Decisions," Dan Carbunaru said, Agerpres.ro informs.