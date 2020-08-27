Teens making up 5,105 of Romania's over 83,000 coronavirus infected patients

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that 5,105 out of the over 83,000 patients infected with the novel coronavirus Romania are teens.

"During this period, the first pandemic wave, out of the over 83,000 infected patients or Romanians, 5,105 are children up to the age of 19. Of these, 1,978 are up to the age of 9, and 3,127 are from the age of 10 to 19," Tataru told Digi 24 private broadcaster.

According to him, children carry and spread the novel coronavirus.

"September 7 will be the date when we make the epidemiological assessment in order to report it to the local authorities, public directorates and county school inspectorates who will be, air quotes, free to adapt according to the epidemiological developments and the scenario they will apply to each school unit in part," said the health minister. AGERPRES .