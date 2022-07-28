Tennis: BCR Iasi Open tournament, officially opened

The first edition of the BCR Iasi Open, a tournament with WTA 125 status, was officially opened on Thursday at the Ciric Sports Base, during a press conference attended by the organizers of the event, the mayor of Iasi, partners, as well as one of the players, local Andreea Prisacariu.

During the event that will take place between August 1-7, prizes worth 115,000 dollars and 160 WTA points will be awarded, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The first edition of the BCR Iasi Open tournament brings 12 players from Romania to the courts of the Ciric Sports Base. Eight of them, including Mihaela Buzarnescu, Ana Bogdan and local Andreea Prisacariu, are on the main draw and we have four more players in the qualifiers. The list of registered players includes three players from the WTA Top 100, Viktorija Golubic, Clara Burel and Panna Udvardy, as well as a player who won Grand Slam doubles titles - Kristina Mladenovic. During the whole week we will organize several activities for tennis fans, on the tennis court, but also in the Fan Zone. On Sunday, July 31, at 11:00 a.m. the qualifying matches will begin, and at 2:30 p.m. the draw will take place, in the presence of WTA supervisor Mihaela Testiban," the communication director of the tournament, Maria Tudor told a press conference.

Mayor Mihai Chirica proposed that the matches can also be watched in the neighborhoods of Iasi, with the help of large screens.

"It's an opportunity not only for the image, but to make the Iasi sport and the Romanian sport an asset that, unfortunately, we lost. Sport is a form of representation for Romania and should become a brand priority of the country for those who decide the fate of the country," declared mayor Mihai Chirica.

Mircea Popovici, director of BCR Retail Group, said that this competition, BCR Iasi Open, along with Concord Iasi Open, turned Iasi into the capital of Romanian tennis this summer.

Daniel Dobre, the director of the BCR Iasi Open Tournament, noted the progress made by the municipality in terms of the sports base, pointing out in this sense that at this moment the base can even ensure a bigger tournament, even a WTA of 500 points or an ATP tournament.

Andreea Prisacariu, wild-card player on the main draw, declared that "Iasi is a tourist attraction, culturally, but the sporting part was missing".

"I am nervous, probably because I am at home. I promise you a quality tournament, with very good matches. All my beginnings were in Iasi and I hope my beginnings in the WTA will also be in Iasi," declared Andreea Prisacariu.

The schedule of matches will be displayed on the social media accounts and on the BCR Iasi Open website.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the first matches of the day start at 11:00 and the last match of the day no earlier than 19:00. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the first matches of the day start at 13:00 and the last match of the day no earlier than 19:00. Saturday, August 6, the matches start at 13:00. On Sunday, August 7, the matches start at 12:00.