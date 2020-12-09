Tennis: Gabriela Ruse qualifies for quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Dubai, after opponent abandons

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), equipped with total prizes of 100,000 US dollars, after her opponent from the round of sixteen, Kristina Mladenovic (France), top seed, gave up at 2-2, according to AGERPRES.

The match between Ruse (23 years old, WTA's 177) and Mladenovic (27 years old, WTA's 49) lasted only 25 minutes, after which the Hexagon player withdrew due to medical reasons.

In the quarterfinals, Ruse will face Danka Kovinic (Montenegro), who in the first round won 6-1, 6-3 in front of another Romanian player, Jaqueline Cristian.On Tuesday, in the first doubles round, Ruse and Cristian were defeated by the Dutch Arantxa Ru / Rosalie van der Hoek, seeds no. 3, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.Also on Wednesday, in the round of sixteen, Sorana Cirstea will face young Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.