Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Lucie Hradecka qualify for doubles quarterfinals in Washington

tenis

Romanian - Czech pairing Monica Niculescu/Lucie Hradecka on Monday qualified for the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Washington (WTA 250), with total prize money worth 251,750 USD, after scoring 6-4, 6-1 against pair Emma Raducanu (UK)/ Clara Tauson (Denmark), Agerpres.

The third seeded couple won in one hour and twelve minutes.

Niculescu and Hradecka secured a 2,350-dollar cheque and 60 WTA doubles points, and in the quarterfinals they will face off US players Makenna Jones/Sloane Stephens.

