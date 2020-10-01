Tennis: Monica Niculescu, victorious in doubles first round at Roland Garros

The pair formed by the Romanian Monica Niculescu and the Japanese Misaki Doi qualified, on Wednesday, for the second round of the women's doubles event within the Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros, after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Romanian-Hungarian couple Irina Bara / Fanny Stollar, according to Agerpres.

Niculescu and Doi got the victory after an hour and 13 minutes.

Niculescu and Doi will play in the second round versus the 5th seeds, Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) / Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia), victorious by 7-5, 6-3 over the pair Zarina Dias (Kazakhstan) / Arina Rodionova (Australia).

Monica Niculescu and Misaki Doi secured a cheque for 23,920 euros and 130 WTA points in doubles.

Also on Wednesday, the pair Andreea Mitu / Patricia Tig defeated in the first round the couple Madison Brengle (USA) / Iana Sizikova (Russia) 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.

Romanian Laura Paar and German Julia Wachaczyk were defeated in the first round by the 13th seeds, Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) / Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic), 6-2, 2-6, 6-0. Ana Bogdan and the Swedish Rebecca Peterson were beaten by the pair Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) / Arantxa Rus (Netherlands) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

In the doubles event, Romania will be represented by three other players. Irina Begu and Raluca Olaru will pair, but in the first round they have valuable opponents, the 3rd seeds, Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), semifinalists in 2019. Sorana Cirstea will play alongside the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo, defeated by Simona Halep in singles, 6-4, 6-0. Cirstea and Sorribes Tormo will face Alison Riske (USA) and Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) in the first round.