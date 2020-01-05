 
     
Tennis: Simona Halep helping Australia bushfire victims

Simona Halep

Romanian women's world No. 4 Simona Halep has devised a unique way to support relief and recovery efforts amid Australia's bushfire catastrophe: she will donate money every time she yells at her Australian coach, Reuters informs.

Other tennis players from across the world, sparked in part by a call to action from tennis player Nick Kyrgios, have pledged to donate A$200 ($139) to the cause every time they serve an ace. But, Halep noted, serving is not her strength.

'Well guys, you know I love Australia, but you also know I don't hit too many aces,' she wrote on Twitter.

'Sooo I want to help and my pledge is this... every time I give @darren_cahill a hard time in my box during all my matches in Aus, I will donate $200,' she added, referring to her coach, Darren Cahill. 'This way I will raise a lot more money.'

AGERPRES

