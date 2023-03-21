The fate of a communist Jew in a popular democracy. A world falling apart, by Adalbert Rosinger, launched in Oradea

Iosif Vulcan Memorial Museum in northwestern Oradea hosted on Monday evening the launch of the book titled "The fate of a communist Jew in a popular democracy. A World Falling Apart" Adalbert Rosinger in dialogue over decades with his daughter Veronica Rozenberg Rosinger, an edition attended and with afterword by Raluca Lazarovici Veres, and foreword by Mihaela Gligor, published by Ratio et Revelatio, Oradea, in November 2022.

"It's an daunting book, because it's a testimony book. We will not find here stylistic or literary virtues, because this book proposes, by telling the truth, a confession about the destiny of a man, an intellectual who believed in this fantasy, which is communism - an aberration that, unfortunately, still exists and lives in many heads - and who, upon having reached the top of the political hierarchy and having been destroyed by his own party, tries to explain to his daughter how he could believe in an absolutely abominable, deceitful and criminal ideology. When he realizes it, he assumes responsibility for the ideological error of his life and writes to his daughter. It is a shocking book that I would recommend especially to young people," said writer Ioan F. Pop, curator of the Iosif Vulcan Memorial Museum.

The event was also attended by Veronica Rozenberg Rosinger from Haifa, Israel, daughter of Adalbert Rosinger (Oradea, 1909 - Haifa, 1981), author of a "shelved " manuscript of great historiographical importance, published in a volume 45 years after its writing.

The book presents the life of Adalbert Rosinger, a militant communist Jew, originally from Oradea and now living in Bucharest, whose deported family was largely exterminated in Auschwitz. In the context of the great social and political transformations of the interwar period, during the Second World War and then after the establisment of the communist regime, his fate was unfavourable, through abuse, persecution, physical and psychological violence, detention and internment in camps and prisons "under three dictatorships".

The released volume presents a series of information about the life and legacy of one of the most important people who ever took care of Romania's image in the world, through his holding the position of general director of the State Enterprise for Foreign Trade (ISCE), Romanoexport, becoming indicted, along with other senior officials in foreign trade, in a famous trial staged by the Romanian Communist party (PCR) and Securitate (secret police - ed.n.) for "undermining the national economy". He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, of which he served eight, being released early in August 1969, following Nicolae Ceausescu's amnesty on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Romanian People's Republic. The pursuit of proving his innocence continued after his release, however, through countless memoirs.

The co-author of the book, mathematics teacher Veronica Rozenberg, Adalbert Rosinger's only daughter, said that the memoirs in the book were written in the last three years of Adalbert Rosinger's life, between 1978 and 1981, starting from the time her father left Romania and arrived in Israel, and she only made a few annotations.AGERPRES