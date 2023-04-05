The Hague embassy initiates proceedings regarding Romanian whose reservation at accommodation unit was canceled

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has taken the initiative in relation the situation of a Romanian citizen whose reservation at an accommodation unit in the town of Tilburg, Kingdom of the Netherlands, was allegedly canceled on the grounds that it would no longer accept Romanians, based on an agreement with the municipality., informs a MAE press release sent on Tuesday.

According to the source, the Romanian Embassy in The Hague initiated the official procedures, as a mater of urgency, as soon as the case was reported in the mass media, with the town hall in Tilburg and the accommodation unit that would have canceled the reservation of the Romanian citizen, in order to obtain additional information and clarifications.

The spokesperson of the Tilburg city hall told the embassy representatives by phone on 4 April that there has never been an agreement to refuse accommodation to Romanian citizens and that "discrimination is not tolerated in any form in Tilburg," the source said.

Furthermore, the representatives of the diplomatic mission contacted the Romanian citizen in question to inform him about the steps taken in this case to clarify the situation, and to ensure that his rights are respected. The person in question stated that he had identified another place of accommodation, ended his stay in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and lodged a complaint with the institution competent to combat discrimination, without requesting assistance from the Romanian diplomatic mission.

According to MAE, the case is being investigated by the Tilburg city hall and the Anti-discrimination Organization. Also, according to the information that the spokesperson of the town hall sent to the Romanian Embassy in The Hague, the competent authorities in the locality have not succeeded, until this moment, in contacting the owner or the administrator of the accommodation unit offered for rent.

MAE informs that the Romanian Embassy in The Hague is keeping the case under consideration and is prepared to provide consular assistance to the Romanian citizen, according to its legal powers.

"The Romanian MAE shows zero tolerance and will act promptly and firmly whenever there are data on possible cases of discrimination against Romanian citizens," the release reads.AGERPRES