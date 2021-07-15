The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) comes back with a new edition, the 7th, on which occasion the organisers propose us "to recover together," after the break caused by the pandemic.

The Transylvania International Book Festival (FICT) returns to Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca on September 16-19, 2021 with the message "We are recovering together!" Organized by the Eikon Cultural Association in partnership with the Cluj-Napoca City Hall, the festival supports Romanian and universal written culture," reads a press release of the organizers on Thursday.

According to the same source, the most important publishing houses in Romania will participate in this year's edition, where there will take place book launches, colloquia and conferences with special guests from France, Italy, Denmark, Norway and Belgium.FICT also aims, through its events, to draw young people's attention to the need for reading, to promote social and cultural responsibility, diversity and civic involvement."As in the previous editions, we want to celebrate the Book and Written Culture through unique events. FICT has managed to gather 100,000 visitors around books at the 2018 edition, thus becoming a reference event in the international cultural landscape. Long time we have been away from each other and away from reading, it is time to Recover together! It is important for us, as a society, not to leave culture in the last place when it comes to returning to normalcy. We wanted to come up with the most interesting ideas, this year, in order to attract young people to read. It will be an edition full of surprises," said the FICT manager, Gabriel Bota.