Three Romanian military airlifters on humanitarian mission for quake-affected people in Turkey and Syria

Three Romanian Air Force airlifters are carrying out a humanitarian mission on Thursday in support of the population affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the National Defence Ministry reports.

Thus, two C-27J Spartan aircraft flew to Turkey's Gaziantep, and a C-130 Hercules plane took of for Beirut, Lebanon, transporting approximately 12 tons of material goods donated by the Romanian state.

The relief transport for the quake-affected population takes place at the request of the Emergency Management Department, based on the National Emergency Management Committee's decision of February 9.

The C-130 Hercules left for Beirut around 10:00 a.m., and the two C-27J Spartans took off from the 90th Airlift Base near Bucharest around 11:00 a.m., the National Defence Ministry said. AGERPRES