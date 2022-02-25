Timisoara Mayoralty prepares solidarity actions with twin Ukrainean city Chernivtsi

Timisoara Mayor Dominic Fritz on Friday announced the initiation of a local committee of solidarity with Ukraine, which will coordinate and facilitate humanitarian aid efforts for the twin city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine.

Fritz said that the Mayor of Chernivtsi, Roman Klichuk, already asked for his support, in the form of civil protection equipment.

The local solidarity committee with Ukraine will coordinate a fundraising campaign to support the twin city of Chernivtsi and to organize actions to help the war-affected population.

The first meeting of this committee will take place on Saturday, and the ways in which the population can get involved will be announced, Agerpres.ro informs.

One of the twin cities of Timisoara is Chernivtsi, a town in the southern part of Ukraine. Mayor Dominic Fritz is in contact with the mayor of Chernivtsi, who has already asked for support in the form of civil protection equipment from Timisoara.

Organizations that want to get involved in this group can access the email address timisoara.pentru.ucraina@gmail.com.