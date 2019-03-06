Timmermans tells Dancila urgent progress needed regarding all concern-causing matters

First Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans expressed increasing concern regarding the latest developments in matters related to the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania, at the meeting he had on Wednesday in Brussels with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, adding that urgent progress is needed in the following weeks regarding all matters that are stirring concern.

Frans Timmermans and Viorica Dancila met for the second time in a month and had an open, sincere discussion, a spokesperson of the European Commission told AGERPRES.

They discussed about matters regarding the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, and the First Vice President (Frans Timmermans, ed. n.) voiced his increasing concern on the current situation and the latest developments, the spokesperson added.

Frans Timmermans also declared that urgent progress is needed in the following weeks regarding all of the matters that stir concern.

The two decided that experts from Romania and the European Commission should meet the next week to address the targeted matters, the spokesperson said.

The meeting of the Romanian Premier with the EC's high official is part of a working visit the Bucharest gov't head is paying to Brussels.