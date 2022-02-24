Tourism Fair of Romania: Economy's heroes are entrepreneurs (PNL's Citu)

All entrepreneurs are heroes in the economy, said on Thursday the president of the Senate, liberal leader Florin Citu, at a press conference, held at the Romanian Tourism Fair, at Romexpo exhibition centre in northern Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

"For me it is very simple, I said, I repeat: all entrepreneurs, you, regardless of the field, are the heroes in the economy and you must be treated as such. Romania must be proud of people who take risks, people who put their own capital and risk to create jobs, to pay taxes. That's why they're the heroes in the economy. Regardless of the position I have had in the state, I will support you, I will support the private sector, entrepreneurs, private sector employees because you are the ones who bring the added value and those who contribute to the welfare, with taxes to the budget, with which we can then build highways and hospitals and have a well-developed education sector," Citu said.According to liberals' head Citu, the tourism sector and the hospitality industry (HoReCa) are starting to recover from the crisis created by the pandemic, but that some of the support measures for this industry must be continued at this time, adding that the HoReCa sector contributes today with about 5 percent to GDP, but can provide more.