Tourism Law, adopted by Gov't, sets up DMO, implements SIETAR

The Tourism Law is a piece of legislation that regulates for the first time important directions for this sector which needed an update of the 20-year or so old legislative framework, the press release of Ministry of Tourism, submitted to AGERPRES on Monday informs.

The law was adopted in the government meeting on Monday."The Tourism law has been a priority since taking office. There was an urgent need for an update of the legal framework, which was 20 years old or so, as the field has evolved over the last period due to technological innovations. Precisely because many holidays are planned online, we have also introduced in this piece of legislation the obligation of administrators of websites or rental platforms not to promote advertisements for unclassified / unregistered structures. At the same time, the Tourism law also provides for the establishment of Destination Management Organizations, another point in the Governing Program. Thus, we encourage the partnership between the private and the public environments, which will set the priorities for the promotion of tourist areas," Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif said.The document provides for the establishment of the Destination Management Organizations (DMO), Information System for the Registration of Tourist Activity in Romania (SIEATR), the priority right in the rental of tourist beaches for the hotels that are in the vicinity of the Black Sea, as well as the reopening of the external tourist promotion offices.At the same time, the piece of legislation introduces new "mystery-guest" control methods, an additional measure by which the Ministry of Tourism will be able to ensure that the level of tourist services is at the appropriate standards.