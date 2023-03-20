Trade unionists with penitentiary system and military reservists to join police protest on Friday

Trade unionists with the police, the penitentiary system and the army are staging a protest on Friday whereby they are requesting the unfreezing of wages and the elimination of discrimination with regard to state military pensions.

"The Trade Unions Federation of the National Penitentiary Administration (FSANP), the Federation of Trade Unions from the Penitentiary System (FSSP), National Trade Union of Prison Police Officers (FPP), the Trade Union of Laid-off Military Staff (SCMD) are joining on Friday, March 24, starting with 11:00 hrs, the protest of police officers represented by the National Police and Contractual Staff Union (SNPPC) and the Democratic Trade Union of Police Officers (SIDEPOL) in front of the Romanian Government headquarters," informs a press release.

Trade unionists with the police and the penitentiary system are accusing the government of stealing from the pockets of police officers, servicemen and penitentiary police officers and consider that that there are Romanians in prison who have stolen less than politicians steal monthly from the pockets of employees in the defence, public order and national security sector.

"Party leaders admit that a police officer, a serviceman and a prison police officer earn less than a dumper truck driver, but their statements remain at the level of cheap electoral populism, since, in reality, politicians do not make any serious effort to correct the anomalies that have led to the deterioration of the safety of Romanians and the quality of justice. Criminality in Romania has increased, corruption has crippled the fundamental institutions of the state, and appointments to public office based on political criteria and kinship have become a rule that has suppressed meritocracy among law enforcement officers," reads the release.

Trade unionists maintain that "all these slippages from democracy that have made the police, military and prison officers vulnerable to criminals are happening under the helpless eyes of underfunded and undersized influential institutions that will soon be unable to work in support of honest citizens".

Thus, the presidents of the 6 trade unions of the police, penitentiary and military reservists request the Romanian Government to identify urgent solutions that will make possible, in the first part of 2023, the full implementation of Law no. 153/2017 on the remuneration of staff paid from public funds, regarding all personnel in the occupational family of defence, public order and national security.

At the same time, the presidents of the trade unions call on the updating of the state military pensions under Law no 223/2015 on state military pensions without subsequent amendments and additions, as adopted by the Romanian Parliament, as well as the increase of the food quota/equipment standard, by reference to the current value of the price indices.