Transactions value on Bucharest Stock's regulated market up rd 3 times 27 through 31 May 2019

The value of the transactions carried out on the Bucharest Stock Exchange(BVB)'s regulated market has increased almost three times in the period of 27 to 31 May 2019, against the previous week, amounting to RON 466.051 million, according to the BVB data.

During the above-mentioned period, as many as 13,086 transactions took place, worth 219.87 million shares, and the best trading day was Friday, 31st of May when 3,010 trades were recorded worth a total of RON 144.78 million.

The companies' capitalisation grew by rd 1 percent, up to RON 161.02 billion.

In the said period, the BRD-Groupe Societe Generale titles generated exchanges worth RON 113.88 million, seconded by the shares of Banca Transilvania, RON 107.91 million, the shares of Romgaz, RON 76.14 million, Societatea Energetica Electrica SA, RON 61.77 million and the Fondul Proprietatea, RON 36.38 million.

The shares of Romgaz saw the most severe depreciation of 7.33 percent, followed by those of Artego (minus 4.35 percent) and of Prodplast (minus 4 percent).

On the other hand, the shares of Grupul Industrial Electrocontact gained 27.5% in the said period, Conted SA closed with a plus of 14.91 percent, while the titles of SIF 5 Banat Crisana went up by 12.53 percent.

As for the alternative trading system, the mentioned week recorded only RON 1.13 million, against RON 4.62 million in the previous week. The total number of exchanges was 713, within which 1.152 million shares were traded, and the ATS companies' capitalisation descended to RON 7.92 billion.

From the beginning of 2019, on all the BVB-administrated markets were carried out 241,520 trades worth RON 4.52 billion. The daily average trade value was RON 43.92 million.

