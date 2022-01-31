Transport Minister: Romanian-Spanish association wins contract for construction of Chetani - Campia Turzii motorway lot

A Romanian-Spanish association is the winner of the contract for the construction of the Chetani - Campia Turzii motorway lot for RON 363.79 million (VAT excluded), Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Monday.

"The missing motorway sector between Cluj and Targu Mures finally has a designated builder! A Romanian-Spanish association has won the contract for the Chetani - Campia Turzii lot. The amount: RON 363.79 million (VAT excluded). The contractor has 3 months to complete the design and 18 months for the execution of the 15.70 km lot financed from European funds. If no challenge is filed and the contract is signed quickly, as of 2023 we will enjoy a 100-km motorway-only seamless drive between Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures," the Minister wrote on Facebook.

According to a release of the National Road Infrastructure Management Company, the winning bidder is the Association Drum Asfalt SRL - OPR Asfalt SRL - Obras Publicas Y Ragadios SA - Trameco SA - Drumuri Bihor SA.

The works' warranty period is 120 months.

"The signing of the public procurement contract will be possible after the expiration of the challenge submission period and after the settlement of the challenges/complaints filed as part of the awarding procedure," the road management company states, Agerpres.ro informs.

In September 2021, the National Road Infrastructure Management Company announced that three associations had submitted bids for the design and construction of the Chetani - Campia Turzii lot 3 under the re-bidding procedure for the Brasov - Targu Mures - Cluj - Oradea motorway.

According to the cited source, the bidders were the following: the Association Dimex 2000 Company SRL - Alpenside SRL - Explan SRL, the Association Drum Asfalt SRL - OPR Asfalt SRL - Obras Publicas y Ragadios SA - Trameco SA - Drumuri Bihor SA, and the Association Strabag SRL - Geiger Transilvania SRL.