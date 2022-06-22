Transport Ministry, Dubai's Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation sign MoU

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure signed on Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai's Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation for stepping up Romania - UAE cooperation in the field of transport and maritime infrastructure, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated in a Facebook post.

"We are developing transport and maritime infrastructure cooperation between Romania and the United Arab Emirates! Today, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government organization Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai. We thus want to continue and strengthen the existing cooperation ties between the companies of our states," Grindeanu wrote.The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation is a government organization tasked with promoting Dubai as a world leading trade, logistics and commercial hub.According to Grindeanu, the sides also want to extend the partnership of UAE logistics provider DP World with the Port of Constanta to all modes of transport."The operations of this important logistics company from the United Arab Emirates already have a tradition in the Romanian Black Sea port and enjoy the support of the Romanian authorities for projects aimed at developing the logistics and transport sector. Constanta Port, sitting at the crossroads of Central Asia, the South-East Mediterranean and the Far East, has a number of important logistical advantages to offer investors: extensive natural depths, proximity to the Danube-Black Sea Canal and the river and maritime sector, multimodal transport connections," he also notes.Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was on a two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by a delegation that included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu, State Councilor with the Prime Minister's Chancellery Iulian Chifu, and Secretary of State and government spokesman Dan Carbunaru.According to a government release, the visit was aimed at developing and strengthening bilateral political, economic and sectoral dialogue between the two states. AGERPRES