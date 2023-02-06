Turkey earthquake/ MAE makes public emergency contacts for Romanians, recommends lines not be busy

The Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Monday made public the emergency contacts for Romanians affected by recent major earthquakes in Turkey and recommended that the telephone lines not be busy.

According to MAE, in case of groups of affected Romanian citizens, it is recommended that only one person contact the consular staff, and that the information be disseminated to the others.

MAE advises the Romanian citizens in the areas affected by the earthquake to inform themselves from official sources about the developments at the scene and to follow the instructions of the Turkish authorities.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance by dialling the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Ankara: +90.312.447.7945 and +90.312.447.7940, with the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad and taken over by a call centre 24/7.

At the same time, Romanian citizens can use the emergency telephone number of the consular section in Ankara: +90.532.318.1726.

MAE reported on Monday morning that the Romanian Embassy in Ankara was contacted on the emergency line of the diplomatic mission by a group of 10 Romanian citizens - a teacher and 9 Erasmus students - who were staying at a hotel at Kahraman Maras, an area hit by the earthquake. They requested consular assistance and support for repatriation and reported that they were safe. They will be repatriated by a military aircraft, according to the Department for Emergency Management. AGERPRES