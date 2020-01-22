Turkish Air Force commander Kucukakyuz visits Romania to discuss bilateral collaboration

Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz, on Monday, started an official visit to Romania, to end on Thursday, at the invitation of the Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff Major General Viorel Pana.

According to a press statement released by the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the two officials met on Tuesday and talked about the importance of continuing the exchange of intelligence regarding the Black Sea area, as well as the need for increased participation in joint bilateral and multinational exercises.At the same time, they discussed identifying the best co-operation ways to operate F-16 aircraft, including joint training, maintenance and logistical support.Both sides underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, with application in the military field, as well as the existing co-operation at the level of the armed forces, both on regional initiatives and within NATO.The day's schedule continued with a visit to the MApN headquarters, where the Turkish Air Force commander was welcomed by Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and the Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu.Discussed at the meeting were the latest developments in and prospects for defence co-operation, both bilaterally and inside NATO.At the end of the talks, both Ciuca and Kucukakyuz emphasised "the solidity of co-operation between the two countries in the area of defence, as well as the existing availability for continuing the political and military dialogue."

AGERPRES