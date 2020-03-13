Turnover in production increases 6 pct, in January 2020

The turnover in industry in total (foreign and domestic market), in nominal terms, grew in January 2020, over the previous months, by 0.9 pct, and compared to the similar period of last year by 6 pct, shows the data published on Friday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Thus, the turnover in industry grew on the background of an increase in turnover recorded in the manufacturing industry (+1.7 pct). The extraction industry shrank by 20.2 pct.

In the large industrial groups there were increases recorded in: the intermediary good industry (+12.2 pct), the long-term use goods industry (+5.5 pct) and the capital goods industry (+1.1 pct). Drops were recorded in the daily use goods industry (-10.4 pct) and the energy industry (-8.4 pct).

According to the INS, the turnover in industry, in January 2020, over January 2019, grew in total by 6 pct, due to the growth recorded in the manufacturing industry (+6.9 pct). The extraction industry dropped by 19.3 pct.

In the large industrial groups increases were recorded in: the daily use goods industry (+13.9 pct), the long-term use goods industry (+8.1 pct), the capital goods industry (+5.3 pct), the intermediary goods industry (+3.1 pct) and the energy industry (+1.7 pct).

AGERPRES