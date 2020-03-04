Turnover in retail trade, up 11pct in January

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in January 2020, compared to the same month of 2019, both as gross series, by 11.1pct, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and the seasonality, by 9.4pct, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The increase in the gross series was due to the advances registered in the retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (+ 11.9pct), sales of non-food products (+ 11.2pct) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 10.6pct).The 9.4pct increase in the adjusted series was determined by the increases recorded in the retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (+ 10.2pct), sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 9.6pct) and sales of non-food products (+ 9.3pct).On the other hand, compared to the previous month, in January 2020, the turnover of retail trade (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) decreased as a gross series by 21pct, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality increased by 3.5pct.The evolution, as a gross series, was due to the decreases recorded in sales of non-food products (-24.7pct), sales of food, beverages and tobacco (-22.8pct) and in the retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (-9.2pct).The increase, as an adjusted series, was the result of increases recorded in the retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (+ 10.2pct), sales of non-food products (+ 3.6pct) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.5pct)