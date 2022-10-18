Turnover in wholesale trade goes up by 26.5% during first eight months of 2022

The turnover in the wholesale trade (with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 26.5% and 26.4%, respectively, in the first eight months of this year, in nominal terms, compared to the similar period in 2021, both as a raw series and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Tuesday.

Thus, on a gross basis, the advance of trade turnover was generated by the growth of wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (+57.6%), wholesale intermediate activities (+53.7%), specialized wholesale trade of other products (+36.2%), non-specialized wholesale trade (+21.4%), wholesale trade of food products, beverages and tobacco (+15.6%), trade with wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+15.2%), wholesale of other machines, equipment and supplies (+15.0%) and wholesale of IT and telecommunications equipment (+10.3%), told Agerpres.