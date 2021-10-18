Turnover of market services to enterprises advances 17.3 pct over Jan - Aug 2021

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises in Romania over January - August 2021 was 17.3 percent up in unadjusted terms compared to the same period of 2020, as a result of growth in computing and IT services (+24.5 pct), the production of cinema, video and television programs; program broadcasting and transmission (+23.4 pct), transport services (+20.0 pct), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+15.4 pct), communications (+6.5 pct), shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

In the reporting period, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises was 16.7 percent up YoY expressed as series adjusted for working days and seasonality.

In August 2021, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased by 23.7 percent overall in nominal terms from the year-ago period due to higher turnovers in transport services (+35 pct); computing and IT services (+30.7 pct); other services provided mainly to enterprises (+17 pct); communications services (+7.7 pct); the production of cinema, video and television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+4 pct).Adjusted for working days and seasonality, August 2021 turnover was up by 24 percent YoY.Compared to July 2021, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, in August 2021 increased overall by 0.7 percent on growth in communication activities (+2.2 pct), computing and IT services (+1.3 pct); transport services (+1.2 pct), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+0.3 pct). Conversely, the turnover in the production of cinema, video and television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs dropped 13 percent.Expressed as workday and seasonality adjusted series, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises was up 4.1 percent overall in nominal terms over July 2021.