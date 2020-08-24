Two more coronavirus cases at public broadcaster TVR, total number of infections - 13

Another two persons from the public broadcaster TVR have been detected as positive for COVID-19, the institution informs on Monday.

According to procedures, the family doctor and the medical cabinet of the institution were announced, taking all the necessary measures in these two cases - the 12th and 13th - recorded in TVR, mentions a release sent to AGERPRES.

"We are making the mention that the infection did not happen in TVR; between these people and those detected prior there is no connection," shows the quoted source.

In this context, according to the release, the TVR leadership has disposed the increase of measures in such cases: disinfections both in the spaces occupied by those persons, as well as in several rooms and the assurance of additional protection material