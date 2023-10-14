Two more persons with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship die

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) confirmed on Saturday the death, in the context of the security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, of two more persons with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship domiciled in Israel.

''The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms with regret the death, in the context of the security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, of two more persons with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship domiciled in the State of Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys its condolences to their families," MAE points out.

The Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv is also in dialogue with the Israeli authorities in order to verify information on the disappearance of a person with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship.So far, the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General of Romania in Haifa have not received any requests for consular support regarding the disappearance or death of other Romanian citizens in the State of Israel.The Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General of Romania in Haifa are in permanent contact with the Israeli authorities to verify information on Romanian citizens, MAE also announced.