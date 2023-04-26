Two more Romanian nationals leave Sudan.

Two more Romanian nationals left Sudan on Monday on a Swedish evacuation flight to Djibouti, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the Romanian diplomatic and consular missions involved issued travel documents for the Romanian nationals in question, who no longer had valid documents, and organised, in co-operation with Sweden, the procedures for the evacuation of the Romanian nationals from Sudan to Djibouti.

MAE also reports about a Romanian national who travelled on his own from Sudan to Egypt and requested consular assistance from the Romanian Embassy in Cairo, which kept in contact with the person in question and facilitated his access to Egypt.

Efforts to identify modes of transport from Djibouti to the final destination for Romanian nationals and their families members continued, including with other EU member states that will take over evacuated EU citizens currently in Djibouti.

As a result of the actions of the Romanian embassies in Athens and Addis Ababa, eight Romanian nationals and a Sudanese national -- a family member, who had previously been evacuated from Sudan to Djibouti with support from France and Sweden, respectively -- left Djibouti on Tuesday on a Greek military flight to Athens. MAE is said to provide the necessary support for subsequent repatriation to Romania by purchasing travel tickets from Athens to Romania and completing all transit formalities.

MAE says that the Romanian embassies in Addis Ababa and Cairo are monitoring the situation of 14 other Romanian nationals and two family members, both Sudanese citizens, and are helping them leave Sudan by road and enter Egypt. The Romanian diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa and Cairo has kept in touch with the mentioned Romanian nationals for the issuance of the necessary travel documents, facilitating access to Egypt and repatriation to Romania.

According to data with the Romanian Embassy in Addis Ababa, there are currently 11 Romanian nationals and four family members -- Sudanese and Egyptian nationals -- in Sudan having requested support for evacuation.

An inter-departmental task force is continuing its activity around the clock, monitoring the developments in Sudan and keeping in touch with the Romanian nationals still in Sudan as well as with the other EU member states and partners in order to evacuate the Romanian nationals and their family members having voiced their desire to be evacuated.

MAE adds that considering the deterioration of the security situation since April 17, the travel alert for Sudan has been raised to level 8 out of 9 (exercise special attention), recommending all Romanian nationals still in Sudan to leave immediately.

MAE has also requested all Romanian national in Sudan to urgently contact the Romanian Embassy in Addis Ababa and communicate their coordinates, if they have not already done so, so that they can be contacted if need be. Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by calling the Embassy of Romania in Addis Ababa +251 116 622 675, with the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and answered by call centre operators 24/7. They can also call the emergency phone number of the diplomatic mission +251 935 350 059.