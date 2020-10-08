Two separate medical emergencies on Wednesday cause metro overcrowding

The two metro overcrowding incidents occurred on Wednesday morning and evening were caused by medical emergencies suffered by a 53-year old and a 42-year old rider, representatives of the Metrorex metro operator said in clarifications sent to the media on Wednesday evening, according to Agerpres.

The medics of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) responded according to protocol, with the assistance of Metrorex personnel, but this affected train service in the area of the Piata Unirii 1 and Timpuri Noi stations.

"In both situations SMURD specialists responded professionally, according to medical protocols, with the assistance of Metrorex personnel, with both passengers being resuscitated and taken to hospital. It is however true that the said interventions affected the metro train service in the area of the Piata Unirii 1 and Timpuri Noi stations. The riders were aged 53 and 42, respectively," Metrorex representatives explained.

They also point out that the metro has an average daily ridership of about 320,000.

"It was two out of roughly 320,000 riders, but it could be any of them. That's why we thank everyone who understood the emergency situation," the release adds.

Metro train service was slowed down on Wednesday on Mainlines 1 and 3, starting with 07:05 and 18:32, respectively, due to the said medical emergencies, but returned to normal shortly after that.