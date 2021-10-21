UDMR to join seeking solution if Nicolae Ciuca is PM-designate

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has learned about the National Liberal Party (PNL) intention to have Nicolae Ciuca designated prime minister and will sit at the negotiating table, after the announcement to be made by the chief of state, UDMR national chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday, agerpres reports.

He added that also today he will meet the PNL national chairman, acting PM Florin Citu, for discussions on a future government, as it is important that next week there will be a full-fledged cabinet to be voted by Parliament.

"It is not very common; over the last 50-60 years in democratic countries no active of retired army officer lead a government. Sure, we can find similar examples, but there were in other times and other political eras. That's why we have our reservation - and it is not a personal matter - but we understand the PNL proposal and the desire to seek a quick solution, maybe not in the very long term, because I do not think that at this moment we can talk about a very long time," Kelemen said at the Parliament House.He added that UDMR is open to dialogue."We do not have any problem with Mr Ciuca, as we are colleagues in the government, we were colleagues for nine months, and we even collaborated well. But there is a principle that under normal circumstances, in normal times, there are not many governments led by the military, even retired officers (...) We will have a discussion with our colleagues, we will make a decision today and it will probably be the mandate to sit down, to look for a solution after the appointment of Minister Ciuca to the position of prime minister," Kelemen said."In principle, I do not agree with the government being led by the military, because we are talking about a political government, but this is an exceptional situation. I do not deny that for now, but I do not think that is the best option in a democracy, even the democracy in Romania."The UDMR leader said that if a majority is mounted in Parliament, the new government can function until early or on time elections."On the other hand, if there is a minority government, a motion of censure will appear in the spring session. And that moment will be a difficult time for everyone, because any motion of censure is an instrument by which the government can be dismissed. (...) We will see what will happen. (...) At this moment we need a full-fledged government," said the UDMR leader.