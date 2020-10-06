UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: After general election, political stability is needed; a centre-right majority would be preferable

National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said in Arad on Tuesday that Romania will need a time of political stability after the general election, which UDMR is ready to ensure if it depends on it, adding that a centre-right majority would be preferable, according to Agerpres.

Kelemen made a brief analysis of UDMR's prospects in the general elections, saying that he is optimistic about UDMR's results, which should be at least equal to those of 2016.

"If in 2016 with 195 mayor's offices under our belt we won almost 7% of the vote in the general election, I am optimistic that after the result from the local elections, with 199 mayor's offices, we will have a similar result. (...) I am optimistic, but I know that we have a lot of work, a lot of work to do in the country and we have to come up with a credible manifesto about Romania's modernisation, about everything that means modernisation, economy, transparency and about the Hungarian community and preserving the identity of our community," said Kelemen.

He added that "after the general election, Romania will need political stability."

"We have been in a political crisis and permanent political instability for eight years, which can be demonstrated in one sentence: eight years, ten governments. What can be achieved with ten governments in eight years? You can't carry through projects, not to mention putting the projects into practice, so I think the next step must be political stability, because we have enormous possibilities if we think about European funds (....) but that cannot be spent efficiently. That is impossible without political stability. It has been shown in eight years with ten governments that we were not able to spend half of the funds under our operational programmes large infrastructure. Without projects, the EU will not come to do projects for you," said Kelemen.

He also added that political stability will exist inasmuch as that depends on UDMR.

"From our point of view, a centre-right majority would be desirable, but we must wait for the election result; until then we cannot say more," the UDMR leader added.

Asked if UDMR would be interested in participating in the next government, he replied: "Any party wants that. If you find a party that says it is running for the opposition to stand in opposition, put the vote stamp on us, do not put on them. In politics, that is the goal, to implement the political manifesto with which you go before the electorate, there is no shame, but that does not mean that you will be able to join the executive after every election."

Kelemen attended in the Romanian-Hungarian Reconciliation Park in Arad commemorations of 13 generals killed at the end of the 1848 - 1849 Revolution.