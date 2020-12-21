UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: Time has come to have a stable government, put aside any demagoguery

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), stated on Monday that the time has come for a stable government, with a stable majority, mentioning that in the new governing team there are serious, competent people with "a harmonized vision."

"We are going through an economic crisis and all the consequences of the pandemic, so we assumed a mission together with our colleagues, we have formed a parliamentary majority because in this period that follows Romania needs political stability. Eight years we had a permanent crisis, but the moment has come to have a stable government, with a stable majority and to try to govern Romania so that each person, each community have a clear perspective, there is predictability and there is the hope of tomorrow for a better life, said Kelemen Hunor after the signing of the governing agreement with the leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) - Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna, and Dacian Ciolos.

"We will propose in our team very well prepared, competent people and our decision must be transparent, efficient, and, of course, with results. We must put aside any demagoguery, we must know what the expectations of the people are, I assume we know, I am convinced we know and we must give these necessary answers very fast, very quickly, we have no time to lose, because the people expect fast decisions, concrete decisions," Kelemen Hunor added."Surely, beyond the quick decisions, there is need also for a vision on the medium-term, on the long-term, because, truthfully, there is need for investments, there is need to establish a very, very legal and predictable framework from the point of view of the years to come for investors, for investments, so that we may create jobs, so the safety of tomorrow exists for each citizen and I am convinced we will succeed, because that why we assumed, together with the PNL and the USR, this government," Kelemen Hunor showed.

