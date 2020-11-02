UDMR's Kelemen: Labour minister has no idea of reality, only solution is immediate dismissal or resignation

UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) leader Kelemen Hunor argues that the Labour Minister knows "neither the legislation in force nor the reality," adding that "the only solution is the immediate dismissal or resignation" of Violeta Alexandru.

"I read the statement of the Minister of Labour on the problems related to the salaries of employees in the own apparatus of the Directorates-General for Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC). According to the minister, the receipt of the salary by the president of the County Council must be a guarantee that the employer - the County Council - also has funds to pay the salaries of employees. Therefore, the minister decided that it would be logical to initiate a petition in this regard," Kelemen Hunor said on Monday.

The UDMR leader criticises the initiative and says he initially thought it was "a less successful joke."

"I mean, a minister, instead of solving problems in the social protection system and taking responsibility for the ministerial office, launches petitions and pushes responsibility beyond the bounds of common sense. It is very clear to me that the minister is not aware of the legislation in force, does not know the reality and does not fully take responsibility for the office she holds. Politically, legally and morally, I can only give it a grade 1. The only solution now is for the minister to submit her resignation or to be immediately dismissed. Going by the logic of the minister, I can take the opinion that if she has received her salary, it means that there is also money to increase pensions and to double the (child) allowances," said Kelemen Hunor.

The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru, announced on 30 October that she had initiated a petition for the right of employees in the own apparatus of the Directorates-General for Social Assistance and Child Protection to have their salaries paid.

In a Facebook post, Violeta Alexandru argues that the county council president's receipt of the salary must be a guarantee that the employer - the County Council - also has funds to pay employees' salaries.

"I have decided to initiate the Petition for the right to be paid of employees in the DGASPC's own apparatus. The petition 'The salary of the President of the County Council is collected after the salaries of employees are paid!' supports the claims of the employees in the own apparatus of the Directorates-General for Social Assistance and Child Protection addressed to the authorising officer who must pay their salaries. If the president of the county council took their salary this month, it means there's money for wages. I demand that people be paid their salaries, too," Violeta Alexandru said.