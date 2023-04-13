Ukraine thanks Romania, Moldova for their support, solidarity in its fight against Russia's aggression

Ukraine thanks Romania and the Republic of Moldova for their support and solidarity in its fight against Russia's aggression, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in Bucharest on Thursday, after the Trilateral Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova, dedicated to security issues.

For our part - said Reznikov - we are ready to share practical experiences in repelling such aggressions and make recommendations to our partners regarding the improvement of defense when it comes to aggressions from Russia.

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania not only have common borders and a common history, but what is even more important is that we also have a common vision of our foreign policy, within the European democratic family and according to European values. We also have common threats, such as Russia's hybrid war against Moldova and the war against Ukraine, which threatens all the Black Sea countries, the Ukrainian official said.

In his opinion, the three countries have a long and hard job ahead of them to ensure security in the Black Sea region and restore order and respect for international law, as well as peace, stability and prosperity for the people.

The foreign ministers from Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, the Republic of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, and the deputy foreign minister from Ukraine Emine Dzapharova, as well as the defense ministers from the three countries - Angel Tilvar, Anatolie Nosatii and Oleksii Reznikov, signed a joint statement and made press statements at the end of it.

Thursday's trilateral was a continuation of a meeting in the same format, but on energy security issues, organized in Odessa in 2022.

The meeting was organized in the context of the first Conference on the Security of the Black Sea region under the auspices of the Crimea International Platform, an event organized on Wednesday and Thursday in Bucharest by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in partnership with the Center for Defense Strategies of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmitro Kuleba, had an online intervention at the Conference in Bucharest on the security of the Black Sea region.

AGERPRES