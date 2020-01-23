 
     
Ukrainian Ambassador affirms Zelensky's statement about North Bukovina, incorrectly translated into English

Ukrainian Ambassador in Bucharest Oleksandr Bankov affirms on Facebook that Volodymyr Zelensky's statement, that Romania had occupied North Bukovina, was incorrectly translated from Ukrainian into English on the official website of the neighbouring country's Presidency.

According to the diplomat, "the historical context at the end of 1918, the dismantling of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the national movements in its former provinces created the situation when these historical provinces no longer had internationally recognized sovereignty, so their takeover by other neighbouring states "cannot be considered 'occupation'."

The Ambassador claims that President Zelensky "referred to the well-known historical events of 1918-1919 with one purpose, to demonstrate the need for national unity for the consolidation of the Ukrainian state, which at that time missed the chance for sovereignty and independence, but still continues to fight against Russian aggression."

He adds that the mistakes in the English translation of the presidential speech published online have been corrected.

