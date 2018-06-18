ULTIMA ORĂ - Managerul de campanie al lui Trump cere demiterea procurorului general şi oprirea anchetei Mueller

Brad Parscale, directorul echipei de campanie a preşedintelui SUA Donald Trump pentru scrutinul din 2020, a cerut marţi demiterea procurorului general Jeff Sessions şi oprirea investigaţiei coordonate de procurorul special Robert Mueller privind presupusele contacte cu Rusia.

„A venit vremea să fie demis Jeff Sessions. Trebuie încheiată investigaţia Mueller. Nu poţi obstrucţiona o anchetă falsă împotriva ta”, a afirmat Brad Parscale într-un mesaj postat prin Twitter.

Time to fire Sessions



End the Mueller investigation



You can’t obstruct something that was phony against you



The IG report gives @realDonaldTrump the truth to end it all.