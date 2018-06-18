stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ULTIMA ORĂ - Managerul de campanie al lui Trump cere demiterea procurorului general şi oprirea anchetei Mueller

trump, casa alba

Brad Parscale, directorul echipei de campanie a preşedintelui SUA Donald Trump pentru scrutinul din 2020, a cerut marţi demiterea procurorului general Jeff Sessions şi oprirea investigaţiei coordonate de procurorul special Robert Mueller privind presupusele contacte cu Rusia.

„A venit vremea să fie demis Jeff Sessions. Trebuie încheiată investigaţia Mueller. Nu poţi obstrucţiona o anchetă falsă împotriva ta”, a afirmat Brad Parscale într-un mesaj postat prin Twitter.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.