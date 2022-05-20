UN Representative: Romanian legal framework for child protection is very good; implementation - challenge

The Special Representative of the United Nations General Secretariat on Violence against Children, Najat Maala M'jid, who ends her visit to Romania on Friday, praised the Romanian legal framework in the field as "very good" but stressed that its implementation remains "a challenge".

Romania has a very strong legal framework that allows it to prevent violence against children and the implementation of measures that are an alternative to the institutionalization of children. The implementation of this legal framework remains a challenge, so that children are protected against any form of domestic violence - domestic, sexual, bullying, trafficking, exploitation. Investments to prevent such acts cannot wait.Violence has economic and human costs. There is a global study that suggests that these costs could be 5% of the national cost. GDP and the study do not take into account the increase in violence due to the COVID pandemic. (...) The response to the situation of refugees, especially children in Ukrainian institutions, is remarkable, M'jid told a news conference, Agerpres.ro informs.

She noted that there had been many achievements in the field in our country and stressed that the launch in public debate of the National Strategy for the Protection of the Rights of the Child for the period 2022-2027 is in line with international standards and expressed the hope that "it will be properly implemented".

Najat Maala M'jid stressed that social services must be continuously improved, which is a reality for Romania as well.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Romania Gabriel Vockel stressed that child abuse has serious consequences for children's development and is an issue that affects society as a whole, which is why appropriate social legislation and policies are needed.

The President of the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of the Child and Adoption, Elena Tudor, mentioned that the state institutions involved in this field aim to prevent "separation of the child from his family environment", existing in this need to adopt a normative act, assumed by Romania.

"Violence is unacceptable, but it cannot be solved exclusively by social services. We need to get social workers, teachers and medical staff to work together locally. There is legislation, there are interdisciplinary teams, but we still have work to do. Unique tools are needed to be applied by all specialists. We no longer have to think that investing in children is an expense, but that, in the long run, (...) Romania's future will be much better and the costs more limited social," Tudor said.

The Special Representative of the UN General Secretariat on Violence against Children, Najat Maala M'jid, was on a visit to Romania from May 17 to 20, during which she met with representatives of state authorities, civil society, but also with children and their representatives in Romania and Ukraine.