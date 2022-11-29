Unemployment rate hits 2.96 pct in October

The unemployment rate recorded at national level at the end of October reached 2.96 pct, up by 0.08 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM).

The total number of unemployed at the end of October 2022 was 231,868 people, up by 6,444 people compared to the one recorded at the end of the previous month.

Most of the unemployed were between 40 and 49 years old (55,035), followed by those over 55 years old (44,167), at the opposite pole being people between 25 and 29 years old (16,389).

As for the structure of the unemployment by the level of education, the unemployed without education and those with primary education level have a significant share in the total number of unemployed persons registered in the ANOFM records (28,89%). The unemployed with secondary education level represent 30.42 pct of the total registered unemployed, and those with university education 4.90 pct.AGERPRES