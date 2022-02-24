Union of Ukrainians in Romania condemns aggression of Russian Federation, calls for responsibility

The Council of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania (UUR) expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and strongly condemns the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, after recognizing the independence of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, acts that are "blatant violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, of international law and regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security and stability".

In a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES by Parliament Deputy Nicolae Miroslav Petretchi (Parliamentary Group of National Minorities), the Council of the Union of Ukrainians in Romania calls for an immediate stop to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine and an end to any military operations directed at the Ukrainian state, stressing that disputes and conflicts must be resolved exclusively through dialogue.Moreover, the UUR calls for responsibility, the avoidance of human loss of life, and calls on the democratic international community to do everything in its power to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.The Union of Ukrainians in Romania welcomes the reaffirmation of Romania's firm and constant commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and expresses its readiness to support the Romanian and Ukrainian authorities in the event of a worsening situation in Ukraine (the possibility of an influx of refugees from Ukraine), providing the help of strong and dedicated teams, able to provide the necessary logistical and linguistic support, making available to the Romanian authorities the spaces in the UUR headquarters.At the same time, the UUR approves the opening of a fund, called "For peace in Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people", in order to provide humanitarian support to Ukrainian citizens in the areas affected by the conflict, to which ethnic Ukrainians in Romania and beyond can contribute.