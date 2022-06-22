Universal Day of Romanian Blouse, during RomanIA Autentica Festival in Paris

A parade of the popular Romanian Blouse, marked "Flori de Ie" will take place in Behague Palace, the residence of Romania's Embassy in France, on June 24, during the "RomanIA Autentica" Festival, the embassy announced in a press release.

In a dedicated concept, which has the Romanian Blouse as a central element, 20 successful women from Romania and France, with ages between 25 and 70, from the business sector, diplomacy and culture, will parade in both traditional costumes, as well as in recent creations from the Flori de Ie fashion house, in order to celebrate Romanian Blouse Day. The evening's musical rhythm will be held by "Duo ConTe" group, formed of Romanian violinists Ingrid and Bogdan Nicola, and the audience will be able to sample Romanian cuisine."Romania is authentic through our Latin spirit, through our strong and soulful emotions, so beautifully woven by our women in colorful symbols. Flori de Ie wishes a strong presence of Romanian values. After Havana, London, New York, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, Bari, Shanghai, Bergamo, Dubai, Tokyo, Copenhagen and Ankara, Paris will once again rejoice at the beautiful sight of the Romanian Blouse (Ia) and traditional Romanian garb, this time under the brand RomanIa Autentica. I have the vision of the Romanian Blouse as an emblem for success, entrepreneurship, pride in carrying your soul for everyone to see, anywhere. We do not create pret-a-porter or high couture, we are writing the successful woman of these times," said Cristina Chiriac, the founder of "Flori de Ie" brand, the initiator of RomanIA Autentica festival and chairwoman of the National Confederation for Women's Entrepreneurship (CONAF).The event, organized by "Flori de Ie", the Romanian Embassy in Paris and the Romanian Cultural Institute, under the patronage of Romania's permanent delegation to UNESCO, will be opened by Luca Niculescu, Romania's ambassador to France.The project is also supported by the National Confederation for Women's Entrepreneurship (CONAF), the National Association of Entrepreneurs (ANAA), the Employers Association of Women in Crafting and the Employers Association in the Beauty Industry in Romania (PADIR), in partnership with the Irish Cultural Center in Paris, Erka, Samburesti, Ploo-n Gura, and Radio Romania International as media partner.The village of Hobita (in Gorj County), the birthplace of Constantin Brancusi, and the City of Iasi, a core of Romanian culture and tradition, are joining the RomanIa Autentica event, at its 5th edition, annually unfolded on June 24 and 25.Romanian Blouse Day is celebrated every year on June 24, along with the Midsummer's Day celebration, known as the Sanziene Day. On June 21, 2022, the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, signed a decree for promulgating the Law for establishing June 24 as being "Romanian Blouse Day".The Flori de Ie collection, counting for over 150 representative costumes of the ethnographic heritage from all over Romania's regions, is considered to be one of Romania's most important. The goal of the RomanIa Autentica project (www.romaniaautentica.ro) is to develop and bring back to light, worldwide, the Romanian culture, art and traditional values through events that put the traditional garb, the musical and choreographic folklore, the crafts and gastronomy in their amidst.