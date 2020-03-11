UPDATE/President Iohannis: People expect a recoil in economy after coronavirus crisis; plan of measures in the making

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that "people expect a recoil in the economy" after the coronavirus crisis is over, adding that a plan of measures is in the making.

"It's very clear, and this is something that I have also learned from the other European leaders, that people expect a recoil in the economy after the coronavirus crisis ends. We hope it ends in a few weeks after which, it's clear, we don't want to waste any time and we already have a plan of measures in the making," Iohannis said at the Victoria Palace, where he chairs the first meeting of the Interinstitutional Working Group to assess the economic, financial and budgetary impact generated by the effects of COVID-19 (GLI-ECOROM) in Romania.He showed that interim Finance Minister Florin Citu assured him that there would be no issues with payments."There will be some consequences, even if I've learned from the Finance Minister that he prepared very well for this situation. Today, at Cotroceni, he assured me when we had a discussion that there won't be any issues with the payments in the coming months, but, certainly, in the middle of the year, when we draw the line, an assessment will surely be made and then, at the respective moment, I want to know that the measures are either underway or in the making, in order to move on well," Iohanis explained.The head of state was asked whether Romania is prepared in case of an epidemic. "This is what we want to elucidate. (...) I have confidence in the Orban Government and I believe that the most suitable measures will be found," Klaus Iohannis said.He showed that the Group will also tackle support measures for companies.The President said that all the pieces of information must be taken from the authorities. "If you watch TV and see politicians giving advice to everybody as they know it all, I advise you to change the channel. Take advice from the authorities, the authorities are prepared, they give you the best advice and they are, as they say, on the lookout. What the authorities in charge of managing the crisis communicate, that is the indication which is best to follow," Iohannis said, when asked about the requests of some politicians to declare a state of emergency.