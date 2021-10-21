USR, available for dialogue with PNL anytime, inconceivable party sacrificed for single person

The chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dacian Ciolos, stated again that, together with his colleagues, he is available for dialogue with the National Liberal Party (PNL), but believes it inconceivable for the Liberals or "a country to be sacrificed for a single person", agerpres reports.

"It's simply not understandable what the desires are of this party, which, on the one hand, is sending us reconciliation messages, while publicly it continues with misinformation of the worst kind. I understood, up to a point, Florin Citu's frustration for his personal situation, but this means nothing to us. The political career of someone is strictly a personal problem and it's inconceivable for a party or a country to be sacrificed for one person, regardless who that person is," said Ciolos, on Wednesday, on Facebook.

According to him, since Citu's dismissal, he "did therapy with a person which cannot renounce power.""And I'm not the only one. But to contradict yourself one day to the next and to end up making poisonous campaigns from public money against those who you say you want to work with makes no sense. I won't even comment on the moral side. In what regards the campaign itself, it lacks a basis," added Ciolos.He claims that Ioana Mihaila and Vlad Voiculescu (both former Health ministers with the USR, ed. n.) have tried very hard to pull up the vaccination campaign and the fight against the pandemic."It's shameful and degrading that Romanian politics lives only off lies," Ciolos wrote."We are always available for dialogue with the PNL. But if someone believes that we will sit at the table with Florin Citu while he runs lying campaigns online or because he repeats infinitely to go to PSD [Social Democratic Party] and AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians], either doesn't know what they're talking about, or has reached the point of believing their own lies. The point that was reached is shamefully low and, although we hope that balanced people will stop this type of behavior, I am left with a bitter taste after these degradations of public expression," said Ciolos.