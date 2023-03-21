USR challenge integrity staff pay bonus law with constitutional court

Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force lawmakers have challenged with the Constitutional Court (CCR) a law under which the staff of the National Integrity Agency (ANI) receive a pay bonus of up to 25% for neuropsychic overload.

According to a press release from USR, the law passed last week. At the same time, there is also a law in the process of being adopted which would grant pay raises to staff of the Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) and the Payment Agency for Rural Development and Fishing (AFIR), according to USR, told Agerpres.

"Not a week without an attempt to increase revenues for a public institution. All without any logic, without performance criteria, without knowing how much it costs us and, above all, why? This new attempt by the coalition of price increases is unconstitutional and we expect CCR to issue a decision accordingly," says USR lawmaker Cristian Seidler.

USR adds that, in order to increase the pay of ANI employees by up to 25%, the Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) coalition used a bill that regulates to the salary of special university directors, "only that the amendment regarding the bonus for neuropsychic overload was introduced after the adoption of the law" by the Senate.

"Therefore, in our challenge submitted to CCR, USR and the Right Force point to the violation of the principle of bicameralism. At the same time, the violation of the principle of legality is mentioned as the voted legislative proposal is unjustified and unfounded, and its statement of reasons (that is, the substantiating document) is non-compliant in terms of legislative technical rules in both its form and substance. It should also be mentioned that the new increase is added up to the two already applied to ANI: a bonus for the management of classified data and information (15%) and another bonus for harmful work conditions."